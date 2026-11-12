Indonesian V-P Gibran hands resignation to Parliament as Jokowi backs Prabowo

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Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (pictured) has submitted his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto and to Parliament.

JAKARTA – Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka formally resigned on Nov 12 amid moves to impeach him over allegations concerning his educational qualifications.

Gibran, the son of former president Joko Widodo, submitted his resignation letter to the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) at the Parliament complex in Jakarta, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure less than halfway through President Prabowo Subianto’s five-year term.

MPR Speaker Ahmad Muzani said Gibran handed in the letter during a meeting lasting about 20 minutes and asked for his resignation to be processed immediately.

“During the meeting, Gibran explained that the purpose of his visit was to submit his resignation letter from his position as vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia,” Muzani told reporters.

“According to him, the same letter has also been submitted to President Prabowo Subianto,” he added.

Asked whether Gibran had explained his reasons for resigning, Muzani replied: “No.”

He said the MPR leadership had yet to open the resignation letter.

Gibran did not speak to reporters after submitting his resignation.

Meanwhile, Gibran’s father, former president Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, said his family would continue supporting Prabowo’s administration.

Speaking to reporters at his home in Solo, Central Java, Widodo said: “My message to Gibran is that public office is temporary.”

“We will continue to support President Prabowo’s administration, especially programmes that serve the interests of the wider public.”

Farewell preparations at office

Gibran’s departure came as lawmakers prepared to discuss an impeachment motion over allegations surrounding his educational qualifications.

The motion was signed by 120 lawmakers from all eight parliamentary factions, signalling broad support across the political spectrum for proceedings against him.

At the Vice-President’s office complex in central Jakarta, food carts selling meatball soup and batagor, a fried fish dumpling snack, arrived on Nov 12 amid local media reports that Gibran would hold a farewell gathering later that day.

Large loudspeakers were set up near his office, the car park was cleared, and delivery trucks were seen removing boxes from the building.

Muzani said the MPR leadership would meet later on Nov 12 to discuss the next steps in processing Gibran’s resignation.

Under Indonesia’s Constitution, the MPR must elect a new vice-president from two candidates proposed by the president within 60 days of the vacancy.

The replacement would be chosen by the MPR without a nationwide election.

The resignation leaves Prabowo facing the task of selecting a new deputy just over two years into his presidential term, with the decision potentially affecting the balance of power within his governing coalition.