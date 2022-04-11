Indonesian tourists look forward to visiting Singapore once again

Mr Samuel Affan is hanging out with relatives and friends in Singapore for the first time in two years, after leaving Jakarta last Friday for a three-week holiday.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jakarta resident used to visit the Republic - his favourite holiday destination - at least twice a year with his family, strolling around Orchard Road, dining in Chinatown and Newton, and shopping in Bugis Street.

"It's more convenient now because there's no quarantine any more," the 35-year-old told The Straits Times before boarding a Singapore Airlines flight from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.

In June last year, Mr Samuel accompanied his uncle to Singapore as the older man, who was 69 at the time, had to undergo surgery and a series of treatments for cancer at a hospital.

Although they had to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival in Singapore, and then another five days for a similar arrangement when they returned to Indonesia, Mr Samuel was grateful that the procedures were successful.

"This time, I have no burden. I want to have fun. I'll enjoy the food, shopping and meeting up with my relatives," the marketing executive said, adding that he is also keen to check out new attractions in Singapore.

Mr Onky Martha and his wife Anastasia Viananda, who were also at the airport last Friday, told ST that they were glad to be able to return to Singapore after two years. The couple planned to spend the weekend at their favourite spots, including Bugis Street, Marina Bay and Orchard Road, and savour local food such as nasi lemak, laksa and fishball noodles.

"This is a spontaneous trip. We just found cheap (return) tickets yesterday and booked them right away," said Mr Onky, who owns a property company, while queueing at a Scoot check-in counter at the airport.

When asked how the eased restrictions, particularly the quarantine-free arrangement, would affect their trip, Ms Anastasia said: "We are happy. It's much easier now."

Mr Samuel, Mr Onky and Ms Anastasia are among Indonesians flocking to Singapore again after the Republic allowed all vaccinated travellers and children aged 12 and below to enter without quarantine from April 1. They need just a negative result in a pre-departure antigen rapid test.

As many as 33,000 Indonesians visited Singapore last year, according to the Singapore Tourism Board.

In terms of the number of applications for vaccinated travel passes, Indonesia was among the top five countries. Singapore issued more than 100,000 passes between September and December last year.

Singapore's popularity as a travel destination among Indonesians is reflected in the high frequency of flights to and from Jakarta by airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Scoot and Garuda Indonesia.

Mr Syauqi Sayuti, who runs a Batam-based travel agency, noted that since April 1, there have been early signs of a rebound in visits to the pre-pandemic level.

In the first five days this month, his agency facilitated travel for 50 visitors. That compares with 10 trips a day on average before the pandemic began.