Indonesian and Singaporean arrested in Bangkok for allegedly selling guns, explosives

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two foreigners were arrested in Bangkok on Friday (Sept 4) for allegedly possessing guns and ammunition with the intent to sell.

Singaporean national Bink (last name withheld), 26, and Indonesian Aiden (last name withheld), 32, were arrested in a condominium in the Sutthisan area of Huay Khwang district by officials of Patrol and Special Operation Division, also known as 191 Police.

Police said they were tipped off about illegal gun sellers, which led to a red Mercedes-Benz car owned by one of the suspects. The licence plate and registration turned out to be fake.

Police reportedly found seven handguns, 584 bullets, an M67 grenade, a KM18 smoke grenade and two flash bangs in their room.

The suspects reportedly confessed that they sold guns and explosives to foreign customers via Line and WeChat applications, while customers paid in bitcoin.

After the arrest, police found that a customer in Singapore had just called Bink's phone and ordered him to destroy the guns in exchange for a 100,000 baht (S$4,350) fee.

Investigation of the suspects' travel histories revealed that they had entered Thailand on student visas in 2019 and had been renting the room since June at 13,000 baht per month.

They were charged with possession and selling of guns and explosives without licence, while Bink was additionally charged with falsifying official government documents for the car that he owns.

Both were sent to Sutthisan Police Station for processing while police are investigating the call from Singapore to track down the customer.

