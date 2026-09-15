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Indonesian shipwreck survivor saw vessel capsize in minutes then waited 10 hours for rescue

Rescuers carry a passenger of the Virgo Transport 8 ferry that capsized in Indonesia’s Java Sea on Sept 13, 2026.

JAKARTA – Rizky Apriansyah was asleep on the top deck of the Virgo Transport 8, the ferry that capsized in Indonesia’s Java Sea, when friends woke him up at around 1am on Sept 13, urging him to grab a life jacket.

At that point, the ship was already keeling at roughly 30 degrees to the left, Rizky said.

Panicked, he and his four friends rushed out of their room. Rizky, who worked as a waiter onboard, recalled seeing waves as high as 3m to 4m hitting the vessel multiple times, sending the ship listing even further.

No alarm was rung, he said, and he feared other passengers might not be aware of the impending tragedy.

The ferry company, Virgo Karya Shipping, told local media they could not comment on the alarm issue because they needed to check with the crew on board at the time.

“When I went out that door, I immediately fell onto the ship’s railing. I held on and hugged my friends, then we were swept away by the waves,” Rizky said.

In mere minutes, he and his friends were adrift at sea, holding on to a floating 12kg cooking gas cylinder, about 15m from the ship.

They watched as the ferry overturned.

“It only took minutes for the ship to capsize, even less than 10 minutes,” Rizky said.

They then floated for about 10 hours before another ship spotted them and saved them.

Six people died in the accident and 129 remained missing as of Sept 15 as rescuers battled rough seas and strong wind in their operation to find survivors. Some 234 were aboard.

The ferry was travelling about 510km from Indonesia’s second-biggest city of Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in Borneo island, roughly a 20-hour trip.

It left the port in Surabaya in the afternoon on Sept 12, and was reported missing in the morning on Sept 13. The authorities eventually found it inverted nearly 150 km from the Banjarmasin port.

Rizky said since the ship left Surabaya, it had been rocked by high waves. He had only been working onboard for three months. Now, he said he is traumatised and would not work at sea again.

“I felt overwhelmed, exhausted, suffocated, and just accepted whatever will happen,” he said, with his eyes still red and minor wounds visible in parts of his body. REUTERS