Indonesian seen crying in video freed by Abu Sayyaf in Jolo

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An Indonesian hostage, who was earlier seen in a video clip pleading for his life, was released in Jolo on Tuesday (Jan 15).

According to a Philippine news portal, the Indonesian fisherman, Mr Samsul Saguni, who was abducted from waters off Semporna on Sept 11 last year, was turned over to the Philippine authorities at about 4.30pm.

It is not known whether a ransom was paid.

In the Sept 11 incident, Mr Samsul and his friend Usman Yunos were snatched from the fishing vessel they worked on by Abu Sayyaf gunmen.

Mr Usman managed to escape from his captors in December.

Efforts are underway to get more information from Sabah security forces.