JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Public approval of President Joko Widodo has fallen nearly 12 percentage points in the past two months, according to a survey conducted by Indikator Politik Indonesia at the height of soaring prices of basic commodities, particularly cooking oil.

The survey polled 1,220 people of voting age in person nationwide between April 14 and 19, before the government announced a ban on exports of cooking oil and its raw materials.