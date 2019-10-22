Indonesian President Jokowi to retain Sri Mulyani as finance minister

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who has been re-elected for a second and final term in office, will keep Sri Mulyani Indrawati as Finance Minister in the new Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters outside the presidential palace on Tuesday morning (Oct 22) after her meeting with Mr Joko, Dr Sri Mulyani said the President wants her to focus on job creation and carving opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises at a time of turbulent external forces affecting South-east Asia's biggest economy.

The former World Bank managing director said continuous polices are needed to guard the economy.

Dr Sri Mulyani, who analysts say has been responsible for stabilising government finances, added: "Indonesia today is facing a global economy that is very dynamic and uncertain and a weakening economy that brings pressure from all over the world."

She served as finance minister in former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's Cabinet as well.

"I am honoured to be given a chance to retain my role as Finance Minister," she said. "I will support the President's and Vice-President's goals to build a better Indonesia that has efficient bureaucracy... clean and free of corruption and has good quality and inclusive growth."

Mr Joko has been summoning candidates for interviews this week to fill his new Cabinet for the 2019-2024 term.

Dr Sri Mulyani said that during the meeting, she exchanged views with the President on how to drive growth using fiscal policies, and also discussed matters affecting the banking sector as well as capital markets.

Indonesia's economy grew at about 5 per cent annually in the past few years, despite global weaknesses and a protracted trade war between the United States and China.

Mr Joko is set to keep a third of his 34-member Cabinet, including Dr Sri Mulyani and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, The Straits Times reported last week.

On Monday, Mr Nadiem Makarim, the co-founder of ride-hailing firm Gojek, announced he was joining Mr Joko's Cabinet.

The Cabinet will comprise a mix of professionals proposed by political parties, and other technocrats, said Mr Sofjan Wanandi, who was chairman of Mr Jusuf Kalla's team of advisers. Mr Kalla was vice-president in the previous administration.

ST understands that Mr Joko, popularly known as Jokowi at home, had sought advice from his outgoing deputy in deciding the next Cabinet.

Mr Sofjan said Mr Joko is now better informed of the candidates and their respective track records than when he was first inaugurated in 2014.

Indonesia adopts a presidential system where Mr Joko, as the chief executive, has the prerogative to appoint ministers and replace any under-performing ones at any time.

Between 9am and 1pm Jakarta time, six politicians proposed by parties, two technocrats and a former army general were interviewed by Mr Joko at the presidential palace for a place in his new Cabinet, which he will announce on Wednesday morning.

The politicians included former businessman Juliari Batubara of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P); Mr Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita of Golkar, the party with the second-largest number of seats in Parliament; and Nasdem party's Siti Nurbaya, who said she will retain her post at the environment and forestry ministry.

Former Jakarta deputy governor Djarot Saiful Hidayat, a PDI-P politician, is expected to show up at the palace later on Tuesday.