Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) submits the names of his two vice-presidential nominees to the People's Consultative Assembly on Nov 23.

JAKARTA – After nearly two weeks of deliberation, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has named Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Sugiono as his two nominees for vice-president to replace former running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“In accordance with our constitutional provisions and the regulations governing our state affairs, I am here today to submit two names for the MPR to consider and elect as vice-president to serve for the remainder of the term ending in 2029,” Prabowo said on Nov 23, as he officially submitted the names to the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR).

The nominations followed much speculation and multiple meetings between Prabowo and the leaders of the parties in his ruling coalition, as well as with Gerindra Party cadres. In the run-up to the submission, all the coalition parties had announced that none of them would propose any candidates for Prabowo's consideration, leaving the choice to the President’s sole discretion.

“My consideration is based solely on merit, service and loyalty to the nation – as well as my conviction that they will perform their duties to the best of their ability,” Prabowo said.

Sugiono, who had previously served as foreign minister and is a long-time Gerindra Party member, has been widely described as Prabowo’s “ideological child”, while Amran is a prominent businessman who has served as agriculture minister since 2014.

With the nominees now submitted, the MPR will vote on them in a plenary session scheduled for Dec 11. The nominee who receives a simple majority of the vote will then be appointed as vice-president.

Rare vacancy, bumpy process

Gibran, the previous vice-president, formally submitted his resignation to the MPR on Nov 12, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure less than halfway through his and Prabowo’s five-year term.

His resignation came as lawmakers prepared to discuss an impeachment motion over allegations surrounding his educational qualifications. The Supreme Court had ruled in October that Gibran’s senior high school equivalency certificate, which he used to register as a vice-presidential candidate in 2023, was invalid, raising questions about the former Solo mayor’s eligibility for the office.

This was only the second time in Indonesia’s history that a vice-president has resigned mid-term. The first was in 1955, when founding father Mohammad Hatta resigned due to political differences with then President Sukarno.

Given the unusual circumstances, it is perhaps not surprising that there have been some snags in the process.

According to the Legislative Institutions Law, the candidates’ names have to be submitted at least 14 working days before the plenary session.

The MPR had initially scheduled the session for Dec 2, but then rescheduled it to Dec 9 because Prabowo was abroad for the ASEAN and APEC summits from Nov 15 to 20. After criticism from several constitutional scholars, the session was further postponed to Dec 11 just hours before the president submitted his nominees.

Despite these hiccups, Prabowo said that the process showed that Indonesia respects the rule of law.

“I would like to emphasise (that) during our 81 years of independence, we have endured many trials and faced numerous disruptions, yet, alhamdulilah, we have demonstrated to the world that Indonesia’s political and legal systems are functioning well,” he said.

Two candidates, contrasting backgrounds

Firman Noor, senior political researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency, said that given the contrasting backgrounds of the two candidates, the choice would now depend on whether the MPR was more inclined towards political solidity or practical solutions to the issues Indonesia faces.

“My guess is that the MPR has realised it wouldn’t look very good if they were to choose someone who would be perceived as a purely political pick,” Firman told The Straits Times on Nov 23.

Born in Aceh to ethnic Javanese parents, Sugiono, 47, is a former army officer who has been a Gerindra Party member since its founding in 2008.

His relationship with Prabowo goes back even further, to his days as a military cadet. Prabowo, then commander of the Army’s special forces, chose Sugiono as one of the recipients of a scholarship to the United States. After serving two years in the army, Sugiono resigned in 2004 and became Prabowo’s personal secretary four years later.

Meanwhile, South Sulawesi native Amran, 58, has had a long career in the agriculture industry, founding the Tiran Group in 1998. The group operates in several sectors, including agribusiness, mining and trade.

He was appointed agriculture minister by then President Joko Widodo in 2014 and is one of the few Cabinet members who have remained in office under the Prabowo administration.

However, despite their different backgrounds, Jakarta State University political analyst Ubedilah Badrun, regards both candidates as Prabowo loyalists. “So I think Prabowo will be comfortable with either candidate,” he told ST.

Ubedilah said that the choice might come down to whether the MPR saw representation from eastern Indonesia as a key factor.

“If that’s the case, they might choose Amran as a representative of eastern Indonesia, ensuring that the face of the Republic reflects both its western and eastern parts,” he said.