Indonesian President Prabowo accepts Malaysia’s offer to help fight Kalimantan forest fires

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Smoke shrouding the Equator Monument and the city of Pontianak in West Kalimantan.

PETALING JAYA - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has accepted Malaysia’s offer of assistance to tackle forest and land fires in Kalimantan, saying the two neighbours must continue to maintain their close “brotherly” ties.

Speaking after receiving Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi at his residence in Hambalang, Bogor, on Sept 18, Prabowo said Malaysia had offered one aircraft, three helicopters and 52 firefighting personnel, including fire brigade members.

“Today, I am honoured to be visited by the Malaysian Prime Minister. He is an old friend of mine. So, he visited me, and we discussed various issues,” Prabowo said.

“First, from the Malaysian side, he offered help. He wanted to help us to overcome the forest fire in Kalimantan. Today, I would like to express my gratitude and happiness.”

Prabowo noted that Indonesia had also received assistance from Japan and several other countries, calling the fires a life-threatening problem whose impact was felt beyond Indonesia’s borders.

“Even though it is a forest fire in Indonesia, the impact is felt by our neighbours. “So, they want to help us, and we accept it well,” he said in a video posted by Zahid on Facebook on Sept 19.

He said the Malaysian assets would be deployed soon, adding that similar aid had been provided during past haze episodes.

Prabowo said he was also putting in place measures to prevent such fires from recurring in the coming years.

Beyond the haze issue, the two leaders discussed other bilateral matters, with Prabowo stressing the importance of not allowing disruptive issues to be exaggerated.

Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, was elated to meet with his friend Prabowo.

“Although we have met several times, each meeting consistently opens up new avenues for us to strengthen the relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia and expand cooperation between our two nations.

“Thank you, Mr Prabowo, for graciously receiving my visit and welcoming the Malaysian delegation,” he said, adding that he deeply appreciated the time spent and the enduring, close friendship between us.

Zahid is in Indonesia for a working visit aimed at strengthening Malaysia-Indonesia cooperation in disaster management, including forest and land fires, as well as the halal industry and rural development.

The four-day visit, which ends on Sept 20, is at the invitation of Halal Product Assurance Organising Agency (BPJPH) in conjunction with the fifth Halal 20 (H20) Summit. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK