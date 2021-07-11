Indonesian president offers condolences over those dying of Covid-19

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed condolences and honored the deceased during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

"On behalf of myself and the government, as well as the state, I extend my deepest condolences to all the victims of the pandemic, that have preceded us," the president said on Sunday (July 11) during an online prayer gathering.

He also sent prayers to those testing positive for the virus, wishing them speedy recoveries.

"May God protect the Indonesian people and make this country safe, advanced and prosperous," he said, calling on the public to pray and worship from home amid the unsafe conditions in the country.

Indonesia's Health Ministry said on Sunday that the Covid-19 cases in the archipelago rose by 36,197 within one day to 2,527,203, with the death toll adding by 1,007 to 66,464.

According to the ministry, 32,615 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,084,724.

Indonesia is currently working to inoculate the targeted 181.5 million people, about 70 per cent of its total population, by March 2022.

Until Saturday, over 14.96 million citizens had received their second doses of Covid-19 vaccines.