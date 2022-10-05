Indonesian president Jokowi visits Malang after deadly stadium stampede

MALANG, Indonesia - Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived on Wednesday in the city of Malang, where a stadium stampede killed at least 131 people in one of the deadliest disasters in football history.

The president, known as Jokowi, greeted relatives of the victims after arriving at the Saiful Anwar hospital in the East Javan city.

He will then travel to the Kanjuruhan stadium, the scene of the disaster on Saturday evening, according to an official from the presidential office.

After his visit to the hospital, Mr Widodo said he wanted "to make sure that those who are treated at this hospital get the best service".

"I told the victims... to keep their spirits up and get well soon so they can return to their activities," he said, adding that all treatment costs would be borne by the government.

Earlier, Mr Widodo also handed compensation to the families of dead victims.

The president vowed to get to the root cause of the tragedy, adding that a fact-finding team has been formed to look into the incident. The team will be led by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD.

Mr Widodo said he would order an audit of all football stadiums.

“I want to know the root of the problem that caused this tragedy so that we can get the best solution,” he told reporters outside Saiful Anwar Hospital. “I will order the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league.”

The Indonesian leader's visit came as anger grew over police officers' response to a pitch invasion after fans of Arema FC tried to approach players following their defeat to fierce rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

Police described the incident as a riot and said two officers were killed, but survivors accused them of overreacting.

"On Monday night, I spoke via phone with Fifa president Gianni Infantino. We spoke at length about the Kanjuruhan (stadium) tragedy in Malang and the Fifa U-20. But any decision is the prerogative of Fifa," Mr Widodo said earlier.

Indonesia is due to host the 2023 Fifa U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11, with 24 participating teams. As the host, the country automatically qualifies for the cup.

Officers responded to Saturday's pitch invasion with force, kicking and hitting fans with batons, according to witnesses and video footage, pushing fans back into the stands where many would be trampled or suffocate to death after tear gas was fired.

In response to the tragedy, Mr Widodo ordered all matches suspended, an investigation into what happened and compensation for victims.

Indonesia's chief security minister said a task force had been created and that the probe would take two to three weeks.

Police said the investigation was focusing on six gates at the stadium using CCTV footage from cameras placed outside them. It said the exits were open but too small for the crowds attempting to pass through them.

The Malang police chief was replaced on Monday, nine officers were suspended and 19 others were put under investigation over the disaster in the stadium, according to police. AFP