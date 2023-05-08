Indonesian President Jokowi condemns attack on Asean officials during aid delivery in Myanmar

JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday condemned an attack in Myanmar on Asean officials delivering humanitarian aid, but did not provide details of the incident.

Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government, which is allied with the anti-junta militias, the People’s Defence Forces (PDF), said it was not aware of any attack.

The incident reportedly took place in Taunggyi district, in north-eastern Shan State.

The PDF in Taunggyi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS