PALU (AFP) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Indonesia's quake and tsunami-devastated city of Palu on Sunday (Sept 30), urging a non-stop recovery effort after the disaster killed more than 800 people.

"I'm asking my brothers to all be ready to work day and night and to finish everything related to the evacuation," Mr Joko - decked out in military fatigues - told troops deployed to Sulawesi island.

"Ready?" he asked.

"Ready!" they shouted in response.

This footage shows the catastrophic moment when #tsunami hit the city of Palu after 7.7 magnitude #earthquake shook the city this evening. #prayforpalu #prayforindonesia pic.twitter.com/I8JBi4dZjz — Ramadhani Eko P (@ramadhaniep) September 28, 2018

