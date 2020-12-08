Indonesian police kill 6 supporters of firebrand cleric in shoot-out

JAKARTA • Six supporters of Indonesian Islamist cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shoot-out yesterday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between the authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword.

Police displayed the weapons during a news conference. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating Covid-19 protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

Mr Rizieq was scheduled to appear for police questioning yesterday, after failing to appear last week.

Mr Munarman, a spokesman for the Islamic Defenders Front - the hardline group led by Mr Rizieq - denied their entourage was armed, saying the cleric and his family had been travelling to a dawn prayer event when they were attacked by "unknown thugs".

He said six of Mr Rizieq's bodyguards were victims of "extrajudicial killing".

Indonesia Police Watch said in a statement that given the conflicting accounts, the incident should be investigated by an independent fact-finding team.

The 55-year-old firebrand cleric left Indonesia in 2017 after facing charges of pornography and insulting state ideology, assuming self-exile in Saudi Arabia for three years.

When he landed in Jakarta, tens of thousands flocked to the airport in white Islamic garb, ignoring health protocols as they clamoured to kiss the cleric's hand.

Before leaving Indonesia, Mr Rizieq was the figurehead of the hardline "212" movement that opposed Jakarta's former Christian governor, Mr Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, who was accused and ultimately jailed for insulting Islam.

