Indonesian police hunting down ISIS-linked cell plotting terror attacks

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - The Indonesian national police is pursuing six to eight alleged terrorists who are members of an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-affiliated cell and plotting terrorist attacks in the country, a police officer said on Tuesday (April 2).

The alleged militants were members of the outlawed Jemaah Anshurat Daulah (JAD), an ISIS-affiliated group, in Bandung, West Java province, national police spokesman Brigadier General Dedi Prasetyo said.

The suspects, led by a man with the initial A, were plotting terrorist attacks in East Java province targeting police personnel, said Brig Gen Prasetyo.

The hunt for the militants was conducted across the island, the spokesman said.

Days ago, the anti-terror squad of the police nabbed an alleged militant with the initials WP, who was also known as Sahid, in his hideout in Bojongmalaka village of Baleendah district, Bandung Regency, in West Java province.

Recently, the squad arrested 11 alleged militants in Sibolga town of North Sumatra province, as well as in Lampung province and West Java province.

In May 2018, police headquarters and churches in East Java province along with police headquarters in Riau province were targeted in a series of suicide attacks that caused dozens of casualties.