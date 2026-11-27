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Indonesian police arrest three over alleged Dian Swastatika share manipulation, official says

The arrest follows Indonesia’s broader market reforms after MSCI warned that it could downgrade South-east Asia’s largest economy to “standalone” status, leading to a market rout.

JAKARTA – The Indonesian police have arrested three people for allegedly manipulating the shares of Dian Swastatika Sentosa, senior police official Suhasto said on Nov 27.

The police alleged the suspects manipulated trading volumes in Dian Swastatika’s shares, helping the stock meet criteria for inclusion in MSCI indexes, Suhasto, who goes by one name like many Indonesians, told news channel Metro TV.

The suspects allegedly manipulated trading in the company’s shares through overseas securities accounts before eventually selling the stock and reaping profits of 10 trillion rupiah (S$704 million), Suhasto said.

The arrest follows Indonesia’s broader market reforms after MSCI warned that it could downgrade South-east Asia’s largest economy to “standalone” status, leading to a market rout.

Indonesia’s financial regulator fined Sinar Mas Tunggal, Dian Swastatika’s biggest shareholder, 1.5 trillion rupiah in October for market manipulation that led to a sharp jump in its stock price.

Suhasto referred to one of the suspects by his initial R and the others as R’s accomplices. Reuters could not immediately identify the suspects.

Dian Swastatika Sentosa, part of Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas Group and operating in the mining and energy sectors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company previously said it fully supported oversight measures by the relevant authorities to maintain financial market stability and that it would fully coordinate with the authorities.

Sinar Mas Group could also not be reached for comment.

The arrest follows the resignation of Indonesian palm oil tycoon Franky Oesman Widjaja from the role of president commissioner of edible oil major Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology. REUTERS