Indonesian navy officers reportedly ask for payment to release tanker

Indonesian naval officers have asked for US$375,000 (S$516,000) to release a fuel tanker they detained last week, alleging that the vessel was anchored illegally in Indonesian waters off Singapore, two people involved in negotiations over the unofficial payment said.

The incident comes after Reuters reported a dozen similar detentions last year.

In those cases, the shipowners made unofficial payments of about US$300,000 each and the vessels detained by the Indonesian Navy east of Singapore were released.

The Nord Joy fuel tanker was boarded by armed navy personnel on May 30 while anchored in Indonesian waters to the east of the Singapore Strait, the two security sources said.

Asked to comment on whether naval officers had asked for US$375,000 to release the Nord Joy, Indonesian Navy spokesman Julius Widjojono said the navy had conducted an investigation into the allegation and had not found "any indication" of such a request.

He said collecting unofficial payments to release vessels was "strictly prohibited".

Mr Widjojono confirmed that navy personnel had detained the Nord Joy on suspicion of anchoring in Indonesian waters without a permit, violating Indonesian sea passage rights and sailing without a national flag. "The initial information is that (the case) is still in the initial investigation process at Batam naval base," he said.

Under Indonesian law, anchoring without a permit carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison for the captain of a vessel and a 200 million rupiah (S$18,800) fine, Mr Widjojono said.

The Indonesian Navy said last November that there had been an increase in the number of detentions for anchoring without permission, deviating from the sailing route or stopping mid-course for an unreasonable amount of time.

Vessels were released due to insufficient evidence, or the cases were processed in the Indonesian courts and no payments were made, the navy said.

The Nord Joy is a Panama-flagged vessel that is 183m long and can carry up to 350,000 barrels of fuel. Reuters has been unable to determine who owns it.

Synergy Group, the company based in Singapore that manages the Nord Joy, did not respond to questions about the alleged request by navy staff for an unofficial payment. Synergy told Reuters in a statement that the Nord Joy was anchored in a position thought to be clear of Indonesian territorial waters on May 26 and May 30.

