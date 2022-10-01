Indonesian navy denies it requested payments to release ships

JAKARTA - The Indonesian navy has not requested or received money to release detained vessels or ship captains, a senior naval officer said, responding to a Reuters report quoting captains saying they were held by the navy in an extortion scheme.

Dozens of ships have been held by the Indonesian navy over the last year for illegally anchoring in its waters just east of Singapore, said a Reuters report based on information from people in the cases, including captains, ship owners, intermediaries and insurers.

Most of the captains were freed after a few weeks, once ship owners made unofficial payments to navy intermediaries of between US$300,000 and US$400,000 (S$4310,000 and S$5740,000), the people said.

Rear Admiral Arsyad Abdullah, the navy fleet commander for the region, said the navy had detained "about 20" ships over the last year for illegal anchorage but that the captains were either charged in court or the ships and captains were released after an investigation. No payments were made or requested from ship owners by the navy or intermediaries, he said.

"The information that you heard is not true. We never asked for anything from the ships that were apprehended, we did everything based on the law," Adm Abdullah said, adding that an investigation into the allegations had been concluded.

Asked why he thought there were claims of payments made, he said he believed it was part of a campaign against the Indonesian navy. "What's clear is that this is an attempt to weaken the navy," he said, and that he did not know who was behind it.

