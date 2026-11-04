Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indonesian ministers map out scope of joint forest fire-fighting task force with Singapore

Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (second from left) chaired the Nov 3 coordination meeting, which discussed preparations for the task force with Singapore.

JAKARTA – Indonesia is moving ahead with preparations for a joint task force with Singapore to tackle irresponsible business practices contributing to forest and land fires, following a ministerial-level meeting on Nov 3 to discuss its scope and operational arrangements.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir chaired the Nov 3 coordination meeting, which discussed preparations for the task force.

This included its scope of work in line with the duties and authority of the ministries involved, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Tackling forest and land fires is a top priority,” Arrmanatha said in the statement.

“To break the cycle of irresponsible business practices, coordination among all relevant ministries and agencies, as well as good cooperation with partner countries, is needed,” he said.

The meeting brought together Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni, Environment Minister Jumhur Hidayat and representatives from the Finance Ministry.

It followed directives from President Prabowo Subianto to strengthen coordination and communication with countries in the region to tackle transboundary forest and land fires, with particular attention to irresponsible business practices contributing to such fires in Indonesia.

The Joint Task Force on Strengthening Business Responsibilities between Indonesia and Singapore was agreed upon during an Oct 27 meeting between Arrmanatha and Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Jakarta sees the task force as a platform to strengthen information-sharing and mutual trust with Singapore in tackling forest and land fires.

Arrmanatha also hopes the task force can eventually address other strategic issues related to ensuring responsible business practices involving both countries.

The Indonesian ministers reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continuing to work together to tackle forest and land fires firmly and sustainably.

At the Oct 27 meeting with his Singapore counterpart, Arrmanatha said the proposed task force would facilitate information-sharing, financial intelligence and cross-border evidence gathering, with the possibility of recovering assets linked to companies responsible for forest fires.

He said Singapore had offered to share data on companies linked to the fires, an offer welcomed by Indonesia.

Balakrishnan said Singapore was prepared to use its legal, regulatory and economic powers against companies responsible for transboundary haze, including those based in the Republic.

The foreign minister also said the joint task force would allow both countries to coordinate enforcement action and share information more closely to deter future violations.