Indonesian minister flags possible ban on veil, warns against 'radical' trousers

Indonesia's Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi has triggered a debate on Muslim attire after saying that the government may issue a regulation banning anyone wearing a cadar or veil from entering any government building or premises.

He cited security as the reason for the potential move, but went on to say that wearing a veil did not guarantee that one person was more religious than the other.

The retired army general, who was the former deputy commander of the armed forces, also said male civil servants should not wear cingkrang trousers, which end above the ankles, and are widely believed to be favoured by radicals.

"Religion does not ban cingkrang trousers, but regulations on civil servants do," Mr Fachrul told reporters last Friday, pointing to the specific regulation requiring men to wear trousers that cover their ankles.

Mr Fachrul's remarks have since triggered a response online in Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, a majority of whom practise a moderate form of Islam.

A netizen who identified herself as Ms Hermana claimed Mr Fachrul's stance was against the aspiration of his boss. Posting a photograph of President Joko Widodo flanked by three women, one of whom wore a veil, Ms Hermana asked: "Does (Minister) Fachrul Razi get it?"

The photograph was taken by presidential palace staff during Mr Joko's re-election campaign, ahead of April's general election.

Professor Farid Wajdi from Ar-Raniry Islamic State University in Aceh charged that Mr Fachrul's stance was baseless and he accused the minister of being sensational.

"The minister thinks those who wear a cadar are radical. Many terrorists wear jeans," Prof Farid told local news website Rmol.id.

He also said such a ban would breach human rights principles.

However, Facebook user Fendy Kurniawan threw his support behind Mr Fachrul, saying: "Civil servants have standard rules on clothes. If civil servants choose not to comply, they can resign."

Defending his position, Mr Fachrul told reporters during a doorstop interview after conducting Friday prayers in Jakarta: "If anyone visits your home and the person's face is not visible, you wouldn't want to welcome the person, right?"

He added that wearing a veil was Middle Eastern culture and was being abandoned.

Last Friday, President Joko also weighed in on the debate when asked by a reporter during an informal gathering with the media at the presidential palace. "Anyone is free to choose what clothes to wear, but if one is attached to any institution, he or she must follow the institution's policy," Mr Joko said.