Indonesian militant leader killed in shoot-out with security forces: Police

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesian security forces have killed the leader of militant group East Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT), which has ties with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), police said on Sunday (Sept 19).

A joint operation by military and police personnel killed Ali Kalora in a shoot-out at a village on Sulawesi island on Saturday afternoon, according to a police statement.

Another militant, identified as Jaka Ramadhan, also known as Ikrima, was also shot dead, police said, adding that a hunt was under way for four other MIT members.

Explosives, an M-16 rifle and two machetes were found, along with other evidence of militant activity, following the raid.

Kalora took over as MIT leader after security forces killed its previous head, Santoso, in 2016. The authorities believed MIT was behind the brutal murder of four villagers in central Sulawesi in November 2020, although the group did not claim responsibility.

Former leader Santoso was once the most wanted militant in Indonesia, a country with the world's largest Muslim population. He was one of the first militants in Indonesia to pledge allegiance to the ISIS terror group.

Terrorism analyst Ridwan Habib of the University of Indonesia said the Sulawesi-based MIT group was unlikely to survive its leader's death, although he suspected members who are on the run would continue to fight security forces.

"Part of their ideology is seeking death because they believe death will take them to heaven. With their leader dead, they will seek death as well," he told Reuters. "I'm not sure there will be a re-establishment (of MIT) or a new leader elected."

Police last month arrested 53 militants suspected of planning an attack on Indonesia's independence day. The country's deadliest Islamist militant attack took place on the tourist island of Bali in 2002, when bombers killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists.