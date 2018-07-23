Indonesian jail with 'special package' for graft convicts busted

JAKARTA • A prison holding inmates guilty of corruption has been busted by Indonesia's graft agency for offering "special packages" involving renovations to jail cells, and keys to the cells that enabled prisoners to come and go as they pleased.

In return, prison officials at Sukamiskin prison in Bandung were said to have asked the convicts for payment ranging between 200 million rupiah (S$18,900) and 500 million rupiah.

Mr Laode Muhammad Syarif, the deputy chairman of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), last Saturday said six people have been detained by the KPK, according to Tempo online.

Among those detained was Sukamiskin prison head Wahid Husein. Wahid, who took the job only four months ago, was arrested on Saturday night at his home in Bandung.

The KPK found cash adding up to hundreds of millions of rupiah. The money is believed to be linked to the scheme, Mr Laode Muhammad said. A car was also confiscated.

During a KPK raid on the prison, officials found that several jail cells had been renovated. Some rooms had air-conditioning, televisions and refrigerators.

According to media reports, among the prisoners arrested was Fahmi Darmawansyah, the husband of the popular 1990s singer Inneke Koesherawati. Fahmi, an entrepreneur, was jailed for two years and eight months in May last year for bribery.

