JAKARTA - Indonesia's fishermen say foreign vessels trawling illegally in the North Natuna Sea have become bolder, and are calling on the government to step up patrols and to sink or seize such boats.

Fishermen in Anambas and Natuna islands say they are seeing Chinese vessels more often in their fishing grounds, the site of territorial disputes between Indonesia and China. Vessels from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand have also been entering Indonesia's waters.