Indonesian firm plans to supply vaccine by end-2021

JAKARTA • Indonesia's biggest pharmaceutical company plans to distribute Covid-19 vaccines by the end of next year as the country grapples with one of Asia's biggest outbreaks of the disease.

Kalbe Farma expects to begin phase two of clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine in November, after its South Korean partner, biotechnology firm Genexine, is set to complete phase one trials in October, said president-director Vidjongtius, who goes by one name.

There are faster-moving efforts around the world that have reached the final stages of testing their vaccine's efficacy, while front runners in China have sent their shots to hot spots, including Indonesia, for final-stage trials.

As superpowers like the United States secure deals to procure billions of doses, poorer countries from Thailand to Nigeria are researching their own vaccines amid concerns they might fall last in line for the shots.

Indonesia's Health Ministry announced 3,003 new confirmed Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 165,887.

The phase two trials for the DNA vaccine called GX-19 may involve up to 600 people in Indonesia and is set to last until next May.

Kalbe Farma plans to buy the finished product from Genexine to distribute locally and may spend one trillion rupiah (S$93 million) to build a plant with the annual capacity to produce up to 30 million doses.

BLOOMBERG