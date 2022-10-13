Indonesian factories face export slowdown as global recession looms

Textile orders scrapped, footwear demand falls; value-added goods will also likely be hit

Linda Yulisman
Indonesia Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
JAKARTA - Indonesia's textile factories have been hit by cancellations of overseas orders as the threat of a global recession looms, and other businesses are expected to face a slowdown in exports in the coming months.

Due to unfavourable economic conditions such as high inflation in major export destinations, particularly the United States and the European Union, Indonesian textile exporters saw their buyers cancel orders in the third quarter of this year, said Mr Redma Gita Wirawasta, chairman of the Indonesian Fibre and Filament Yarn Producers Association.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 13, 2022, with the headline Indonesian factories face export slowdown as global recession looms.

