Indonesian factories face export slowdown amid potential global recession

JAKARTA - Indonesia's textile factories have been hit by cancellations of overseas orders as the threat of a global recession looms, and other businesses are expected to face a slowdown in exports in the coming months.

Due to unfavourable economic conditions such as high inflation in major export destinations, particularly the United States and European Union, Indonesian textile exporters saw their buyers cancel orders in the third quarter of this year, said chairman of the Indonesian Fibre and Filament Yarn Producers Association, Mr Redma Gita Wirawasta.