Indonesian e-commerce giant Tokopedia investing in warehouses to shorten delivery time

JAKARTA - Indonesian e-commerce giant Tokopedia is banking on expanding its "hyperlocal" fulfilment business to sustain growth gains during the pandemic when online buying surged, while also seeking more ways to empower its merchants to grow their businesses.

The firm, which vies for the No. 1 spot with shopping platform rival Shopee in terms of market share, is continuing to invest in warehouses across the country, to enable its merchants' goods to reach buyers faster - within a day or overnight.