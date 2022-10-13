Indonesian e-commerce giant Tokopedia investing in warehouses to shorten delivery time

Since late 2020, Tokopedia has built scores of warehouses in six major cities and is investing in more. PHOTO: REUTERS
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
Indonesia Correspondent
Updated
Published
27 min ago
JAKARTA - Indonesian e-commerce giant Tokopedia is banking on expanding its "hyperlocal" fulfilment business to sustain growth gains during the pandemic when online buying surged, while also seeking more ways to empower its merchants to grow their businesses.

The firm, which vies for the No. 1 spot with shopping platform rival Shopee in terms of market share, is continuing to invest in warehouses across the country, to enable its merchants' goods to reach buyers faster - within a day or overnight.

