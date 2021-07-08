Coronavirus: South-East Asia

Indonesian docs' daily struggle: Who do they save?

Healthcare system teeters on the edge of collapse as new cases hit record highs

Patients resting at a temporary tent outside a government hospital in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, last month. As Covid-19 cases in Indonesia picked up rapidly over recent weeks, hospitals and doctors find themselves forced to decide who can
Patients resting at a temporary tent outside a government hospital in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, last month. As Covid-19 cases in Indonesia picked up rapidly over recent weeks, hospitals and doctors find themselves forced to decide who can get beds, life support and proper medical treatment.PHOTO: REUTERS
Linda Yulisman‍ Indonesia Correspondent In Jakarta
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A shortage of beds, oxygen supply and ventilators in Indonesia has left doctors with the dreadful decision of who among their Covid-19 patients will live and who will die.

Dr Nur Chandra Bunawan, 35, from Kramat Jati general hospital in East Jakarta, said: "In my 11-year career as a doctor, I've never experienced this kind of situation. It's very hard to find a hospital right now. We often have to decide which patients have a better chance of surviving. We must pick which patients have a greater chance to live.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 08, 2021, with the headline 'Indonesian docs' daily struggle: Who do they save?'.
