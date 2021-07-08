Indonesian docs' daily struggle: Who do they save?

A shortage of beds, oxygen supply and ventilators in Indonesia has left doctors with the dreadful decision of who among their Covid-19 patients will live and who will die.

Dr Nur Chandra Bunawan, 35, from Kramat Jati general hospital in East Jakarta, said: "In my 11-year career as a doctor, I've never experienced this kind of situation. It's very hard to find a hospital right now. We often have to decide which patients have a better chance of surviving. We must pick which patients have a greater chance to live.