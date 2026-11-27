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The Little Aresha Daycare Centre in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta province was raided by police in late April.

JAKARTA – An Indonesian court in the city of Yogyakarta sentenced the head of a foundation running a daycare centre to nine years in prison in a high-profile child-abuse case that sparked national outrage.

The head of the foundation, Diyah Kusumastuti, was found guilty on Nov 26 of operating the daycare centre without a licence and of negligence leading to child abuse, local news websites such as Detik and Kumparan reported.

The Little Aresha Daycare Centre in Yogyakarta province was raided by police in late April, when dozens of children aged two to six were found with their hands and feet bound together.

The prosecutors had sought a 10-year prison term for Diyah, a court filing showed.

Diyah was also fined 900 million rupiah (S$63,162) and was ordered to pay around 200 million rupiah in restitution, local media reported.

Her legal representative told the court that Diyah is still deliberating whether to pursue an appeal, local media reported.

Reuters could not immediately contact Diyah’s legal representatives for comment.

The official verdict has not been published.

The Yogyakarta court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Imedia Dwi Anjani, a representative for the parents, said the restitution could not adequately cover the children’s therapy.

The court last week sentenced the principal of the daycare centre, Anita Palupi, to five years in jail. It was half of the 10-year prison term sought by prosecutors. Judges also ordered Palupi to pay 510 million rupiah ($27,929.90) in fines.

In late October, 11 caregivers were sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to three years, also lighter than the prosecutors’ demands for five-year terms, and were each fined 60 million rupiah, local media reported. REUTERS