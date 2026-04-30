Indonesian corruption watchdog flags price gaps, budget inconsistencies in free meals programme

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The free meal programme has already come under widespread public scrutiny due to thousands of food poisoning cases.

JAKARTA – The Indonesian government’s free nutritious meal programme has come under renewed scrutiny over alleged irregularities, including price markups in facility construction and ingredient procurement, which risk undermining its objectives of addressing stunting in the country.

In a report published last week, Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) highlighted inconsistencies in budgeting across dozens of kitchens, known as Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG), monitored in Greater Jakarta, Yogyakarta, West Java, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) and North Sumatra.

The monitoring was carried out between November 2025 and January across 52 kitchens and 106 beneficiary schools.

Among the findings was a wide disparity in construction costs. One kitchen in Mataram, NTB, for instance, was reportedly built for two billion rupiah ( S$148,000 ), while a comparable facility in Bandung, West Java, cost 600 million rupiah despite having similar specifications.

“These gaps are not accompanied by clear explanations on building specifications, production capacity or spending components. Without clear standards, it is difficult to assess whether the construction costs are reasonable,” the report stated.

ICW also found alleged markups in ingredient procurement, with kitchens inflating prices of chicken and vegetables by 2,000 to 5,000 rupiah per kilogram. The resulting cost inflation could reach between 9 million and 27 million rupiah per kitchen each month.

Irregularities were also identified in beneficiary data. In Mataram, one kitchen listed 2,810 recipients, but ICW’s verification found that only around 1,000 people actually received meals.

“Kitchens directly produced and delivered meals to schools without prior coordination or agreement, which should have been part of the procedure before distribution,” ICW researcher Eva Nurcahyani said on April 28 , noting that the lack of coordination led some schools to reject deliveries, resulting in food waste.

The watchdog also pointed to monopolistic practices, with some kitchens selecting suppliers from among family members or close associates. In Medan and Bandung, several foundations managing the kitchens had even established their own supplier cooperatives.

Ownership links between foundations, kitchens and public officials were also found in East Lombok in NTB, Bandung in West Java, Medan in North Sumatra and Bali. In Yogyakarta, some operations were tied to politicians from parties including Gerindra, Golkar, the Prosperous Justice Party, the National Mandate Party and the United Development Party.

ICW warned that such affiliations could shift the programme’s focus away from improving nutrition towards the distribution of benefits and political consolidation, raising concerns over conflicts of interest and corruption risks.

“We call for the programme’s management to be made transparent and accountable, and urge the National Nutrition Agency (BGN) to halt any procurement that is not directly linked to the free meals programme,” ICW public education coordinator Nisa Zonzoa said on April 28 , referring to the agency overseeing the programme.

The free meals initiative has recently faced intense scrutiny over its spending decisions amid the government’s austerity drive, including BGN’s purchase of more than 21,000 electric motorcycles and the rollout of six million rupiah in daily incentives for over 26,000 kitchens.

Responding to the report, BGN head Dadan Hindayana said the findings were consistent with the agency’s internal monitoring.

“There have been cases found in a small number of SPPG, similar to ICW’s findings,” he told The Jakarta Post on April 29 , without detailing the violations.

“We continue to conduct oversight. For violations we identify, SPPG units may receive a first or second warning, or face temporary suspension of operations,” he said, adding that such sanctions also apply to price markups.

However, Mr Dadan did not address the alleged involvement of public officials, instead defending that “all those involved in the free nutritious meals programme are patriots”.

Meanwhile, BGN’s enforcement measures have largely focused on hygiene and sanitation compliance, which only became mandatory in September, nine months after the programme’s roll-out and following public scrutiny over thousands of food poisoning cases.

In April, the agency suspended more than 500 kitchens for lacking nutrition supervisors and required hygiene certifications.

Similar measures were taken in March, when BGN halted operations at more than 2,200 of the country’s 27,358 kitchens. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK