Indonesian cops seize 300kg of meth in biggest drug haul

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - The Indonesian police have foiled the biggest distribution of crystal methamphetamine in the country and seized nearly 300kg of the drug.

Jakarta police chief Nana Sujana said the haul came after the police gunned down three suspects in a shoot-out on a toll road in the western part of the capital, Jakarta, on Thursday (Jan 30). Local media reported that 288kg of the drug was then found in the truck of the suspects.

"They are the traffickers. We will hunt the drug lord and develop the case to break up the trafficking ring," he said.

Inspector-General Nana said the drug was valued at 864 billion rupiah (S$86 million).

He pointed out that the contraband was hidden in 18 white sacks and transported from the Merak seaport in Banten, a province next to Jakarta.

Last December, the police seized 210kg of crystal methamphetamine which was being transported from Sumatra Island to Jakarta.

The Indonesian government has declared a war on drugs as the nation faces a drug emergency due to rampant drug abuses. Dozens of drug offenders have faced the firing squad for trafficking drugs in the country.