JAKARTA – The Bima District Court in West Nusa Tenggara has sentenced a former head of the city police’s narcotics unit to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of conspiring with traffickers to distribute illicit drugs.

Presiding judge Rifai handed down the sentence for Malaungi on Nov 19, and the court also ordered him to pay a fine of 500 million rupiah (S$35,283). He must pay the amount within one month after the ruling becomes legally binding, though the deadline may be extended by an additional month.