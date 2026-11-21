Indonesian city Bima’s ex-narcotics chief gets 20 years’ jail for trafficking drugs
- Bima’s former narcotics chief Malaungi was jailed for 20 years and fined 500 million rupiah for working with traffickers to distribute drugs.
- Police said the case began after arrests in January 2026 and led to seizures of methamphetamine and other drugs, plus claims of bribery within Bima police.
- Prosecutors will appeal because they wanted life terms. Other officers and suspects have already been jailed or dismissed, and more verdicts are due later in November.
AI generated
JAKARTA – The Bima District Court in West Nusa Tenggara has sentenced a former head of the city police’s narcotics unit to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of conspiring with traffickers to distribute illicit drugs.
Presiding judge Rifai handed down the sentence for Malaungi on Nov 19, and the court also ordered him to pay a fine of 500 million rupiah (S$35,283). He must pay the amount within one month after the ruling becomes legally binding, though the deadline may be extended by an additional month.