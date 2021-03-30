Indonesian church suicide bombers are husband and wife

Two suicide bombers who blew themselves up at the gate of a Catholic church in South Sulawesi's provincial capital Makassar on Sunday are a married couple, the Indonesian police said yesterday.

A blast at the cathedral on Palm Sunday, the first day of the Holy Week leading up to Good Friday and Easter, killed both bombers, who carried out the attack with a pressure cooker bomb, and injured 19 people, including the church's security officers and churchgoers.

The husband, identified as L, and his wife, identified as YSF, married six months ago, National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.

The police raided a number of places, including the house of the bombers, to collect evidence, he said.

"The perpetrators are affiliated to the JAD," he said, in reference to local extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah.

He added: "The investigation still continues to uncover other perpetrators."

Members of the JAD, which is inspired by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group, were responsible for suicide attacks in 2018 on churches and a police post in Indonesia's second-largest city Surabaya that killed more than 30 people.

In January this year, the police arrested 20 terror suspects linked to the JAD in Makassar.

Two of them resisted arrest and were shot dead. Both are believed to have helped finance a terror attack on a church in Jolo, the Philippines, in 2019 that killed more than 20 people.

National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said in a press conference yesterday that one of the shot militants had facilitated the marriage of the Makassar church suicide bombers. He added that the male bomber wrote a farewell note to his parents which said he would "die a martyr".

"We continue to discover perpetrators and evidence. We certainly will investigate the entire network completely," General Listyo said.

Observers have pointed out the possibility that the Makassar bombing was retaliation for the January arrests.

Singapore condemns church bombing Singapore yesterday condemned the bombing outside a Makassar Catholic church in Indonesia's South Sulawesi, saying nothing can justify violence against innocent civilians and places of worship. "We wish those who were injured a speedy and full recovery, and support the Indonesian government's efforts to ensure public safety," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry also noted that there were no reports of any Singaporeans being affected by the incident. It advised those in need of consular assistance to contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta on +62 811 863 348 or the MFA Duty Office on +65 6379 8800/8855. It also reminded Singaporeans overseas to e-Register with the ministry.

Yesterday, the police arrested four people in Makassar who belonged to the same religious study group as the suicide bombers.

Another person affiliated to the JAD was arrested yesterday in Bima, West Nusa Tenggara, adding to the four people arrested there on Sunday.

The police also raided a number of locations yesterday, including in East Jakarta and Bekasi regency, West Java, where they found bombs and explosive material. Four people were arrested.

As of yesterday, 15 of the 19 people injured in Sunday's bombing were still in hospital.