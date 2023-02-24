Indonesian baby weighs the same as 8-year-old at 27kg, wears his dad’s clothes

A baby in Indonesia has become so big that he has to wear XXXL diapers and his father’s clothes.

Muhammad Kenzi Alfaro, who is 16 months old, currently weighs 27kg - the same weight as an eight-year-old.

By contrast, the average weight of a 16-month-old is 10kg.

“Normal baby clothes don’t fit him,” said his mother Pitriah, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name.

Videos of Ms Pitriah struggling to carry Kenzi in their family home in Bekasi Regency, West Java, have gone viral on social media.

As he is unable to stand or walk owing to his weight, his family puts him in a stroller. However, even that is a struggle as he is too heavy for the pushchair.

Due to his massive size, he can wear only XXXL diapers and fit into his father’s clothes.

“His father is quite small, so at times, I will put him in his father’s clothes,” said Ms Pitriah, 40.

She also said she has difficulties finding the right size diapers for her son, as her small town does not have many XXXL nappies.

“So I put him on double XL,” she said, adding that he will wear diapers only at night due to the family’s financial constraints.

Kenzi was around 4kg when he was born. However, according to Ms Pitriah, he started gaining weight on a weekly basis when he was around six months old.

“As I have no breast milk, I gave him formula milk which he drinks four times a day. But from the age of six months, he started to gain a lot of weight,” she was quoted as saying by Indonesian news programme Liputan 6.

News portal detik.com revealed that the baby had in fact consumed sweetened condensed milk as a substitute for breast milk because her mother had a history of gallstones.

Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has ordered medical officials to monitor the case and provide treatment.

For now, Kenzi is undergoing routine checks and weight loss treatment at a hospital.