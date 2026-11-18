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Indonesian authorities seize boat carrying 56kg of Ice from Malaysia after chase off North Sumatra

MEDAN – The Medan police and customs officials have seized a fishing boat attempting to smuggle 56kg of crystal methamphetamine, also known as Ice, from Malaysia in waters off Serdang Bedagai regency, North Sumatra.

Medan’s police chief senior commissioner Jean Calvijn Simanjuntak said the joint intercept unfolded near Sijenggi shoal on Nov 15 , when the fishing vessel suspected of smuggling drugs tried to evade capture, disregarding warning shots and speeding up.