Indonesian authorities seize boat carrying 56kg of Ice from Malaysia after chase off North Sumatra
- Indonesian police and customs seized a fishing boat off North Sumatra carrying 56kg of crystal meth from Malaysia after a chase and ramming stop near Sijenggi shoal.
- Three North Sumatran fishermen were detained. Officers said the drugs were hidden in a blue fibreglass box and had been smuggled from Selangor before.
- Officials said Operasi Gerhana 2026 protected young people and saved rehabilitation costs. They also linked the case to several recent drug seizures from Malaysia.
AI generated
MEDAN – The Medan police and customs officials have seized a fishing boat attempting to smuggle 56kg of crystal methamphetamine, also known as Ice, from Malaysia in waters off Serdang Bedagai regency, North Sumatra.
Medan’s police chief senior commissioner Jean Calvijn Simanjuntak said the joint intercept unfolded near Sijenggi shoal on Nov 15, when the fishing vessel suspected of smuggling drugs tried to evade capture, disregarding warning shots and speeding up.