Indonesia vows to hunt down separatists blamed for Papua unrest

JAKARTA • Indonesian police vowed yesterday to hunt down separatists blamed for violent protests in Papua, as the government partially lifted an Internet blackout imposed in the nation's easternmost area after three weeks.

Papua province has suffered its most serious civil unrest in years since the middle of last month over perceived racial and ethnic discrimination.

Some protesters have also demanded an independence referendum, something the government has ruled out.

About 6,000 police and military personnel have been flown into Papua, reinforcing a heavy military presence in a region that has endured decades of mostly low-level separatist conflict.

"What's happening in Papua now and abroad was designed by a group... which I will hunt down," national police chief Tito Karnavian told a news conference from the Papuan provincial capital of Jayapura.

He said police have identified the people behind the unrest, accusing separatist leader Benny Wenda of orchestrating the unrest ahead of a United Nations Human Rights Council meeting that starts next Monday to get Papua on the agenda.

Mr Wenda, who has political asylum in Britain, was quoted in reports as saying that the Indonesian government should focus on resolving the Papuan issue rather than making accusations against him.

Papua and West Papua provinces, the resource-rich western part of the island of New Guinea, were a Dutch colony that was incorporated into Indonesia after a widely criticised UN-backed referendum in 1969.

Indonesia's communications ministry said in a statement that it had ended a shutdown of Internet and data access for most parts of Papua, though it would continue to monitor the situation.

REUTERS