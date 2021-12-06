Indonesia volcano eruption toll rises to 14

LUMAJANG (East Java) • The eruption of Indonesia's Semeru volcano has killed at least 14 people and injured dozens, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said yesterday, as search teams looked for victims in a landscape covered in deep layers of ash.

Amid an apocalyptic scene, locals who live in the shadow of Mount Semeru combed through ruined belongings after their homes were blanketed by ash and debris from the eruption a day earlier.

Fathers cradled distressed children, elderly villagers heaved mattresses on their backs and farmers carried goats, trying to salvage what they could from where their village once existed.

"We did not know it was hot mud," said Mr Bunadi, a resident of Kampung Renteng village. "All of a sudden, the sky turned dark as rain and hot smoke came."

The sudden eruption has forced hundreds of families into shelters and left many homeless.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered the authorities to find and treat victims, the state secretary said.

At a local mosque, mothers sat on the floor next to their sleeping children, fortunate to have escaped the deluge that encased entire villages in ash and left dozens with severe burns.

Some returned to their ghost towns after the eruption despite the risks to their health from filthy air, desperate to salvage whatever they could from the sea of mud.

In one home in Lumajang district, pots and bowls sat on a table as if dinner was being served, but the food had been replaced with servings of volcanic ash.

In the Sumber Wuluh area, thick, grey ash coated damaged houses, while volunteers tried to turn away motorists who wanted to go back to their homes near Semeru, a witness told Reuters.

Grey fallen trees lay on roads, the witness said. Other obstacles included heavy rocks and hot volcanic sediment that is limiting movement, a local disaster mitigation agency official said.

Some locals searched desperately for missing friends and relatives. "There were 10 people carried away by the mud flow," said Mr Salim, a resident of Kampung Renteng. He added that one of them was almost saved. He was told to run away but did not because his cows needed feeding.

Roofs of houses in the village of Sumber Wuluh poked out from layers of thick mud, highlighting the sheer volume that descended on the area.

Outside, cows either lay dead or clung to life with their flesh ripped off by the searing heat.

A cigarette hung from the mouth of one evacuee as he was pulled to safety, while rescuers dressed in orange uniforms worked against a hellish dark-grey backdrop.

One group of Sumber Wuluh residents stood together in the ash, looking towards Semeru's crater as smoke continued to billow.

With blackened, leafless trees, submerged cars and buckled buildings all around, they and their animals were the only life where all else had fallen quiet.

The eruption severed a strategic bridge connecting two areas in the nearby district of Lumajang with the city of Malang and wrecked buildings, the authorities said.

A BNPB official told a news conference late yesterday that 14 people had been killed. Fifty-six were injured and 1,300 have been evacuated. Most injuries were burns, the authorities said.

Mr Taufiq Ismail Marzuqi, a Lumajang resident and volunteer, told Reuters that rescue efforts are "very dire" because of the severed bridge and volunteers lacking experience. In a video he recorded, police and military officials were seen trying to dig out bodies with their bare hands.

BNPB will rebuild the wrecked homes, and heavy equipment, including excavators and bulldozers, is being deployed, its chief said.

Mr Thoriqul Haq, a local official in Lumajang, said earlier that sand miners had been trapped around their work sites.

Indonesia's Transportation Ministry yesterday said the eruption caused no disruption to flights, though pilots have been alerted to watch out for the ashfall.

The 3,600m-high Semeru is one of Indonesia's nearly 130 active volcanoes. It previously erupted in January, causing no casualties.

Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

In 2010, an eruption of the Merapi volcano in Java killed over 350 people and displaced 400,000.

