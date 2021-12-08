Indonesia volcano eruption death toll rises to 34, says disaster agency

JAKARTA • The death toll from the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano rose to 34 yesterday, Indonesia's national disaster agency said, as aid was rushed to the region.

The biggest mountain on the island of Java last Saturday ejected a mushroom of volcanic ash high into the sky and rained hot mud as thousands of panicked people fled their homes. The disaster left entire streets filled with mud and ash, swallowing homes and vehicles.

"The latest update... (is) 34 people died, 17 are missing," disaster agency spokesman Abdul Muhari told Agence France-Presse. Almost 3,700 have been evacuated from the affected area, he said.

Rescuers have been battling dangerous conditions since the deadly weekend eruption, searching for survivors and bodies in the volcanic debris, wrecked buildings and destroyed vehicles.

Search crews deployed dogs yesterday to aid the operation.

Mount Semeru has remained active since last Saturday, with small eruptions keeping emergency workers and residents on edge. There were three small eruptions yesterday, each spewing ash about 1km into the sky, the authorities said.

Officials have advised residents not to go within 5km of the crater, as the air in the area is highly polluted and could affect vulnerable groups.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity. The country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE