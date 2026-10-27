Indonesia urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights
- Indonesia urges umrah pilgrims to use direct flights to Saudi Arabia, not transit routes via Singapore or Malaysia, to improve safety and support national airlines.
- Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak said about 70,000 pilgrims use these transit routes, and shifting them to Lion Air and Garuda Indonesia could help the economy.
- The ministry is also working with airlines and Angkasa Pura to improve haj and umrah services, while helping travel operators with refund problems.
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JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Deputy Haj and Umrah Minister, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, has urged Indonesian umrah pilgrims to prioritise direct flights to Saudi Arabia over transit routes through Singapore and Malaysia, citing the potential to strengthen the country’s aviation industry.
Dahnil said the other reason is to reduce risks amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, but stressed that umrah activities in Saudi Arabia remained unaffected.