Indonesia urges umrah pilgrims to avoid Singapore, Malaysia transit flights

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Deputy Haj and Umrah Minister Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak attending a meeting with representatives of umrah travel operators in Jakarta on Oct 26.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Deputy Haj and Umrah Minister, Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, has urged Indonesian umrah pilgrims to prioritise direct flights to Saudi Arabia over transit routes through Singapore and Malaysia, citing the potential to strengthen the country’s aviation industry.

Dahnil said the other reason is to reduce risks amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, but stressed that umrah activities in Saudi Arabia remained unaffected.