Indonesia, UAE strengthen economic ties with trade pact

ABU DHABI • Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a free trade agreement, strengthening economic ties between South-east Asia's largest economy and the major oil producing Gulf state.

The agreement, reached during a visit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Abu Dhabi, will remove or sharply reduce duties on most goods traded between the countries.

The UAE economy ministry said Indonesian palm oil, food products, fashion wear and Emirati petrochemicals, rubber products, plastics and steel would benefit from lower or eliminated tariffs.

The accord includes chapters on services, investments, intellectual property rights and mutual recognition of each other's halal certification, according to Indonesia's trade ministry.

The text of the agreement was not released and still needs to be ratified by both countries, which is largely procedural in autocratic UAE but could take months in democratic Indonesia.

Indonesia's main exports to the UAE are palm oil, jewellery and precious metals, while Emirati exports to Indonesia are mostly petroleum gases and non-crude oils, iron and non-alloy steel, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Oil-rich UAE has forged closer trade ties with Indonesia as part of an ambition to double its own economy to US$816 billion (S$1.14 trillion) by the end of the decade, in part by signing free trade agreements.

It has signed similar deals with India and Israel this year.

Emirati Economy Minister Abdullah bin Touq told reporters that the deal with Indonesia could increase bilateral non-oil trade to US$10 billion within five years, up from around US$3 billion last year.

Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said that Jakarta expects more UAE investment in Indonesia following the pact, which he said would boost exports to the Middle East and elsewhere.

The UAE, a country of about 10 million people, is a major trade hub for the Middle East and parts of Africa, Asia and Europe.