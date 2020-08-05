Indonesia total coronavirus cases at 116,871, still highest in South-east Asia

A girl walks past a mural reading "together against Covid-19" in Jakarta on Aug 4, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Aug 5

JAKARTA - Indonesia recorded 1,815 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday (Aug 5), bringing the total number of cases in the South-east Asian country to 116,871, data by the country's health ministry showed.

There were 64 additional deaths, Reuters reported, taking the overall number of fatalities to 5,452, the data showed.

The Philippines' total recorded cases - the second highest in the region - stood at 115,980 on Wednesday, with 3,462 new infections, according to local media.

There were nine new fatalities in the Philippines to bring the total to 2,123.

 

