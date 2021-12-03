Indonesia to use G-20 presidency to foster global collaboration

JAKARTA • Indonesia has kicked off its year-long Group of 20 (G-20) presidency, with President Joko Widodo saying that the privilege would be used to foster collaboration and push for major global breakthroughs.

In a pre-recorded video speech streamed online and at the G-20 presidency unveiling ceremony in Jakarta on Wednesday, Mr Widodo said Indonesia sought to strengthen global solidarity in addressing climate change and sustainable development and get developed countries to raise their commitment to assisting developing countries.

He said the presidency would be used to strive for the aspirations and interests of developing countries in an attempt to create "a more just world order".

Specifically, the 2022 programme will primarily focus on inclusive healthcare, digital-based transformation and the transition to sustainable energy.

"Indonesia will continue to promote the G-20 countries to produce major breakthroughs. Indonesia will continue to encourage G-20 countries to foster collaborations and build strength to ensure that the global community will feel the positive impact of this cooperation," Mr Widodo said. "Collaboration is the answer for the future."

The country's G-20 presidency lasts until next Nov 30. As South-east Asia's largest economy, Indonesia is only the sixth Asian country to lead the forum of the world's biggest economies, after South Korea, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

This new global role comes at a time when the world is set to enter the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, without a clear end in sight following the discovery of the Omicron mutation of the coronavirus, which is likely to set back the reopening of borders and global economic recovery.

Indonesia has already planned out its calendar of activities for 19 different cities nationwide in hopes that the international conferences held there would help buoy the local economy and prime the country for a swift recovery.

The country is at 52nd place out of a 53-country ranking by Bloomberg on Covid-19 resilience, a "snapshot of where the virus is being handled the most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval".

The three priority agenda items - particularly inclusive healthcare - are even more relevant now that the world is faced with the emergence of Omicron, Coordinating Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said.

"The new variant requires us to be timelier in preparing numerous healthcare facilities for every contingency," he said at the kick-off event.

In assuming the G-20 presidency, Indonesia will be able to determine "the direction of global policy discussions", the senior minister added.

To help policymakers with ideas such as pandemic recovery solutions, several G-20 engagement groups such as Think 20 (T-20) have set their sights on engaging with G-20 governments.

The T-20 brings together leading think-tanks and research centres from around the world and is led by organisations from the host country, with the aim of contributing research and policy proposals to G-20 leaders on big global governance issues.

In the year ahead, T-20 will be co-led by the University of Indonesia Economy and Business School's Social and Economic Research Institution and the Centre for Strategic International Studies.

The Covid-19 response will remain high on the nation's list of G-20 agenda items, T-20 Indonesia co-lead Djisman Simandjuntak said at a handover ceremony on Tuesday.

"The key question is how we recover under the Covid-19 restraints, particularly when we have this new Omicron variant spreading worries around the world. We will have to live with it - it is called risk-based recovery," he added.

"We at T-20 will have to figure out how we can continue a concerted recovery. We need this to maintain a certain speed of economic recovery in the G-20."

Former research and technology minister Bambang Brodjonegoro, another T-20 co-lead, said Covid-19 had restored the G-20's original role as a crisis response group, which it needed to play on top of its function as a global agenda-setting forum.

One of the government's G-20 co-sherpas, Mr Raden Edi Prio Pambudi, said collaboration was urgently needed to spark a stronger recovery.

"Collaboration and the role of scientists are essential; to explore and contribute to (the focus issues) and turn them into concrete actions and deliverables," he said.

Mr Paolo Magri, T-20 Italy national coordinator who chaired the group under the European nation's leadership, was hopeful that Indonesia's G-20 presidency would keep pushing leaders of the world's largest economies to fully implement the proposals that think tanks have drafted.

"There is some degree of convergence in our policy areas, even if we have to admit that our ambition remains in many respects unfulfilled," he said at the virtual event.

During Italy's presidency, the engagement group managed to recommend the One Health approach and the G-20 commitment to extending debt service suspension.

Mr Magri said, however, that other initiatives, such as the introduction of global citizen income and wealth taxes on corporation stock, were not considered.

"All in all, some of our proposals were at least partially turning into reality," he said.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK