Indonesia to seek fresh bids for Labuan Bajo airport refurbishment project

Labuan Bajo is a fishing town that is the gateway to the Komodo National Park. It also hosted the Asean summit in April 2023. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
Indonesia Correspondent
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
JAKARTA – Indonesia will seek new bids for refurbishment works at the Labuan Bajo airport on Flores island, after a deal reached in 2019 – involving Changi Airports International (CAI) and a Jakarta-based partner – fell through due to pandemic-related disruptions.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Wednesday, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir said the government was open to any party interested in the airport project, while acknowledging that a Singapore investor would be the best fit.

