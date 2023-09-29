Indonesia to seek fresh bids for Labuan Bajo airport refurbishment project

JAKARTA – Indonesia will seek new bids for refurbishment works at the Labuan Bajo airport on Flores island, after a deal reached in 2019 – involving Changi Airports International (CAI) and a Jakarta-based partner – fell through due to pandemic-related disruptions.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Wednesday, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir said the government was open to any party interested in the airport project, while acknowledging that a Singapore investor would be the best fit.