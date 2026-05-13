Indonesia to review visa waivers after foreign scammers’ arrests

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Indonesian police escorting a group of foreign suspects before authorities hold a press conference on an online fraud case in Surabaya, Indonesia, on May 8.

JAKARTA – Indonesia will review its visa-free entry policy for nationals of South-east Asian countries after a string of arrests of foreigners accused of running illegal gambling and scam operations, a top immigration official said on May 13 .

The authorities last week detained more than 500 people in two separate raids on an online gambling ring in the capital Jakarta and a scamming syndicate in Batam, in eastern Riau Islands province.

Those arrested were nationals of Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Myanmar, which all enjoy 30-day visa-free stays in Indonesia, as well as China, which is not included in the waiver scheme.

Indonesian immigration boss Hendarsam Marantoko said the illicit activities were cause for “serious concern”.

“Cases of foreigners involved in illegal activities, including those coming from countries granted visa-free entry facilities, give rise to (a need for) evaluation” of policies, he said in a statement.

Investigators have found that many of those allegedly involved in the illegal gambling centre in Jakarta had entered Indonesia using visa waivers or applied for permits on arrival.

In recent weeks, immigration authorities have carried out more than 6,700 “administrative actions” including more than 2,000 deportations and cancellations of stay permits, Mr Hendarsam said. AFP