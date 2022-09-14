Indonesia to review minimum wage rules following protests over fuel price hike

JAKARTA - Indonesia will review rules on the minimum wage and other labour issues, after trade unions staged nationwide protests against a recent hike in petrol prices that they say has come even as incomes stagnate.

President Joko Widodo raised subsidised fuel prices in South-east Asia's largest economy by 30 per cent earlier this month to rein in a spiralling energy subsidy budget, sparking protests by workers and students across the country.

The price of Pertalite, the most popular petrol brand in Indonesia, went up 31 per cent to 10,000 rupiah (94 Singapore cents) per litre.

The price of subsidised diesel fuel rose 32 per cent to 6,800 rupiah per litre.

The fuel price hike is set to accelerate inflation, which has already reached its highest since 2015 due to rising food prices.

Mr Heru Budi Hartono, chief of the president's office, on Monday met workers protesting at the presidential palace in central Jakarta to discuss their demands, according to a palace statement.

Workers have called for a change in the formula used by the government to determine annual increases in minimum wage, and for changes in the Job Creation law, Mr Heru said in the statement, referring to the controversial legislation passed in 2020 that unions said was too pro-business.

Indonesia's inflation saw year-on-year figures of 1.68 per cent and 1.87 per cent in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

But the consumer price index surged to 4.94 per cent in July due to global supply chain disruptions and surging commodity and energy prices.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage rose by an average of only 1.09 per cent in 2022 across this nation of 270 million people.

Mr Hermanto Ahmad, secretary-general of the KSPSI labour union, was quoted in the palace statement as saying the fuel price hike would have a knock-on effect on prices of other necessities.

Another labour group that has been organising rallies, the KSPI, will continue protesting until the government reverses the fuel price hike, its chairman Said Iqbal said on Tuesday.

The government has subsidised fuel for decades in Indonesia.

Analysts have estimated that the fuel price hike will save between 100 trillion rupiah and 200 trillion rupiah in energy subsidies this year, which they say can be channelled to productive spending.

But the higher fuel prices have hit low-income earners especially hard.

