Indonesia to rev up economic recovery with new tax breaks

JAKARTA • Indonesia will introduce new tax breaks on property and car sales this year to accelerate its economic recovery from the pandemic as the authorities prepare for the spread of the Omicron variant, officials said yesterday.

New coronavirus infections in Indonesia rose to 1,054 on Saturday, the highest in three months, amid reports of local transmission of the more contagious Omicron.

The country reported 855 new infections yesterday, taking its total Covid-19 case tally to 4.27 million.

The government will provide a 50 per cent discount on value added tax (VAT) for sales of homes valued under 2 billion rupiah (S$188,310) and a 25 per cent discount on VAT for homes valued between 2 billion rupiah and 5 billion rupiah until June, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said at a briefing.

He said several schemes of tax cuts will also be given for sales of cars worth under 250 million rupiah, some of which will expire at the end of March, and others at the end of September.

The government had provided tax breaks for property and car sales last year under different schemes. They expired last month.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government is preparing Jakarta as its "first battleground against Omicron".

"The government has prepared drugs. Four hundred thousand tablets have arrived and the plan is for production in Indonesia by March or April," Mr Budi said, referring to the arrival and production plan of the antiviral pill molnupiravir, jointly developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

"We are also in the process of bringing in Paxlovid by Pfizer, hopefully by February so that once we see a jump (in cases), the drugs are ready," he added.

The authorities have said tighter mobility restrictions will be the last choice among policy options to contain an Omicron outbreak.

