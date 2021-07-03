Indonesia to raise social assistance, healthcare spending

JAKARTA • Indonesia will increase spending on social assistance and healthcare in response to a spike in Covid-19 cases and to soften the blow on the economy with tougher restrictions set to take effect this week, its finance minister said yesterday.

Battling one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in Asia, the world's fourth-most populous country has seen record infection numbers recently, including on Thursday when it recorded 24,836 cases and 504 deaths from the respiratory disease.

To contain the wave of cases, "emergency" curbs will take effect from today and last until July 20. These include tighter restrictions on movement and air travel, a ban on restaurant dining and the closure of non-essential offices.

"There is potential for the economic outlook to weaken in the third quarter due to the mobility restrictions," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a streamed news conference, adding that the impact would depend on how long they last.

South-east Asia's biggest economy suffered its first recession in more than two decades last year due to the pandemic, but Dr Sri Mulyani said a recovery had been gaining momentum prior to the new virus outbreak.

The highly transmissible Delta variant that caused a spike in cases in India in April and May is spreading in Indonesia and pushing hospitals across crowded Java to the brink. At hospitals in the capital Jakarta, some emergency wards have been moved to tents set up in the carparks, with a surge in Covid-19 patients stretching medical care capacity.

Dr Sri Mulyani said 126.79 trillion rupiah (S$11.8 billion) of social assistance will be provided to help tens of millions of households, in the form of cash transfers, electricity discounts and food aid.

Healthcare spending will rise 8 per cent to 186 trillion rupiah, including for more vaccination staff and treatment of Covid-19 patients, she said. The government has pledged to speed up vaccination, which stands at just 7.5 per cent of a target to inoculate 181.5 million people by January.

Up to now, Indonesia has relied mainly on China's Sinovac vaccine, but the authorities have sought to tap other sources. The food and drug agency yesterday authorised for emergency use the Moderna vaccine ahead of the arrival of four million doses via the Covax scheme.

REUTERS