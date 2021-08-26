Indonesia to offer booster shots from early next year

Indonesia plans to let people pay for a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot from early next year.

"We will open to the public vaccine brands that we get, so those who wish to get a booster may choose. The price for each shot will not be too expensive. Around 100,000 rupiah (S$9.40) each," Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told Parliament yesterday.

He said the booster shots would be available once the target of the national vaccination programme is reached. This is now slated for January next year.

Mr Budi, who was responding to a question from a member of the health committee in Parliament, said it was not a matter of whether a booster shot was effective, but whether it was ethical to allow for one now.

He said Indonesia has so far partly vaccinated 58 million people, out of which 30 million are fully vaccinated, but the target was for 208 million people above the age of 12 to be inoculated.

He also said that the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus had made herd immunity unachievable, and that President Joko Widodo had agreed that Covid-19 be treated as endemic.

Future vaccine shots would not be free, except for the poor under the government-sponsored health insurance scheme called BPJS, Mr Budi said.

Indonesia has mostly relied on Sinovac for the national vaccination programme, but on July 16 began administering the Moderna vaccine as booster shots to 50 medical workers. The country has received eight million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States as an aid package, and an additional 4.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Mr Budi told lawmakers.

Mr Budi yesterday also briefed Parliament on the latest upgrade of the country's tracing app PeduliLindungi, the Indonesian equivalent of Singapore's TraceTogether.

He said that from next month, the app would be the only means for domestic travellers to prove that they had been vaccinated and had tested negative before checking in at airports or boarding public transportation for long-distance trips.

"Going paperless is to prevent counterfeiting," said Mr Budi.

Besides screening travellers, the PeduliLindungi app is also used for contact tracing and health protocols management. "If anyone tests positive, within seconds, the system could alert the people who have come into close contact with the infected (person)," said Mr Budi.

In terms of health protocols, he cited an example of a sports stadium which could divide spectators into two sections - vaccinated and unvaccinated.

"In the vaccinated section, one may take off his mask, shout and cheer during the match, and food and drink counters are available," he said.

He also told MPs that the government was open to having the PeduliLindungi platform integrated into popular mobile phone apps.

"We will not monopolise. We will have this (PeduliLindungi) platform open to anyone such as (Jakarta-based ride-hailing, food delivery app) Gojek and (Singapore-based e-commerce app) Shopee. They have very large downloads already," Mr Budi said, stressing that the government only wanted to ensure that the platform could be used by as many people as possible.