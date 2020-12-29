Indonesia to impose 2-week ban on foreign visitors

Indonesia yesterday decided to impose a temporary ban on all foreigners visiting the country, in a bid to stem the spread of new coronavirus strains.

The new restriction will run from Jan 1 to 14, with exceptions given only to those of ministerial rank and above, said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a briefing yesterday.

The country has been shut to most foreign travellers since April, allowing only some exemptions for business travellers.

Other countries have also stepped up border controls to tackle the coronavirus variant which first surfaced in Britain and South Africa, and is said to be as much as 70 per cent more transmissible than other existing strains.

Meanwhile, Indonesia also recently announced it will soon introduce a new rapid test which can analyse breath samples and detect Covid-19 infection within a few minutes.

The test is set to use the breathalyser GeNose C19, developed by researchers at Yogyakarta-based Gadjah Mada University.

Professor Kuwat Triyana, who leads the research team, said last Saturday that 100 breathalysers would be initially distributed for massive screening in public places such as airports, train stations and hospitals, after the Health Ministry granted a distribution permit for their use last Thursday.

A single test takes only three minutes, which includes the collection of breath samples, and the result is ready in just two minutes.

It costs between 15,000 rupiah and 25,000 rupiah (S$1.40 and S$2.35).

"Each one of the 100 units from the first batch to be released is expected to be able to carry out 120 tests, or cover a total of 12,000 people per day," Prof Kuwat said in a statement posted on the university's website.

The research team has targeted to produce 10,000 breathalysers by the end of February, to test 1.2 million people each day.

"With the capability to test as many people as possible, hopefully we can find people who have contracted Covid-19 without any symptoms and isolate or treat them immediately to break the chain of infections," he added.

A consortium of five companies has committed to supporting the production and distribution of the diagnostic tools, whose development was funded by the State Intelligence Agency and the Research and Technology Ministry.

Indonesia, which announced its first two Covid-19 cases in early March, has struggled to achieve adequate testing to detect infections on the ground.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the standard testing for diagnosis, are costly and can exceed two million rupiah.

The much cheaper rapid antibody tests have been widely used for massive screening, and antigen tests were recently required for travel. Those testing positive are advised to take the PCR tests.

Dr Windhu Purnomo, an epidemiologist from Surabaya-based Airlangga University, told The Straits Times that the breath analysis is useful only for mass screening and should not be used to make a diagnosis.

As at yesterday, Indonesia had recorded 719,219 Covid-19 infections and 21,452 deaths, the highest in South-east Asia.

Experts say the country needs to widen testing to help reduce infections.

"Below the surface, there are still a lot of undetected infections," said Dr Windhu.