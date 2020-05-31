Indonesia to gradually reopen in bid to jump-start economy

JAKARTA • The Indonesian government will gradually reopen shopping malls, restaurants and entertainment sites from tomorrow in an attempt to jump-start the pandemic-hit economy, even as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Resumption of activities will be prioritised in so-called green zones, which are areas with a coronavirus reproduction rate below one, according to the Trade Ministry.

A reproduction rate of one means that 10 infected people are estimated to infect an average of around 10 others.

There are currently 100 such green zones scattered across eight provinces, including the country's capital Jakarta.

Semarang, the capital of Central Java province, is deemed as one of the most-ready locations, said Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto in a statement on Friday.

In the first phase set to be implemented tomorrow, only shops selling health equipment or products will be allowed to operate.

Stores selling other goods can operate in the second phase, scheduled for June 8.

Hair salons, spas, museums and other places of entertainment will follow on June 15, while restaurants, bars and cafes will come next on July 6.

The government expects to have all economic activities resume by early August.

The pandemic has spread to all the 34 provinces in the archipelagic country. The authorities have been conducting coronavirus tests in the affected areas and ordered the public to always wear masks to curb the spread of the virus.

More than 300,000 military and police personnel have been posted in nearly 2,000 places, including shopping malls, traditional markets and tourism spots in four provinces and 25 regencies or cities.

Indonesia yesterday reported 557 new infections, taking the South-east Asian nation's tally to 25,773, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

He reported 53 new deaths, taking the toll to 1,573, while 7,015 people have recovered.

The authorities have taken unprecedented emergency fiscal measures, including abandoning a budget deficit ceiling enacted in the wake of the Asian financial crisis, to lessen the impact of the outbreak.

The government has said it is willing to widen its fiscal deficit further to help cushion the blow.

The resumption of activities in several West Java areas that are close to Jakarta is important as they contribute significantly to the economy, Mr Suparmanto said.

West Java, with its many industrial estates, was listed as the third-biggest contributor to the economy in the first quarter, according to the statistics bureau.

The government is also working on a plan to allow tourists to return to Bali by July, National Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said last week.

